A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot at an apartment building in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police located a male victim with life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on his condition.

Police say they do not have suspect information.