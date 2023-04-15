One person critically injured in shooting in Keelesdale
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, April 15, 2023 5:18PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.
Officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot at an apartment building in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, police located a male victim with life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on his condition.
Police say they do not have suspect information.