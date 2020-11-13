One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Richmond Hill Friday evening.

York Regional Police were called to a residence on Leisure Lane, north of Major Mackenzie Drive West, just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person without vital signs suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police said they believe the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle.

More to come.