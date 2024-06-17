One person is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision involving a large truck in York Region.

The crash happened on Monday, just after 1:30 p.m., in Thornhill, near Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard, near Paddock Park.

York Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that one person was taken to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The force’s Major Collision unit is on the way to the scene, a media officer said.

Currently, Don Mills Road is closed at the two ends of Simonston and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

June 17 collision Thornhill

More to come. This is a developing story.