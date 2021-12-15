One person critically injured in two-alarm fire in Upper Beaches
A Toronto Firefighter walks past a fire truck in Toronto on Thursday night, April 21, 2011. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021 10:50PM EST
One person is in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Upper Beaches Wednesday evening.
Fire crews responded to 751 Woodbine Avenue, near Gerrard Street East, just after 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located the fire inside a unit in the building and rescued one person without vital signs.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.