One person critically injured in two-alarm highrise fire downtown
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file image. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:40PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:41PM EST
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a two-alarm fire broke out at a downtown highrise on Thursday night.
Toronto Fire crews were called to a building at Sherbourne Street, north of Queen Street, just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a mattress fire inside a unit.
Two people were pulled out from the fire, Toronto paramedics said. One person was found without vital signs and was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.
The condition of the second person is unknown. Several residents are being treated for smoke inhalation, Toronto Fire said.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire at around 7:30 p.m.
More to come.