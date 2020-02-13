

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a two-alarm fire broke out at a downtown highrise on Thursday night.

Toronto Fire crews were called to a building at Sherbourne Street, north of Queen Street, just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a mattress fire inside a unit.

Two people were pulled out from the fire, Toronto paramedics said. One person was found without vital signs and was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

The condition of the second person is unknown. Several residents are being treated for smoke inhalation, Toronto Fire said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at around 7:30 p.m.

More to come.