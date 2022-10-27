One person critically injured in Whitby motel stabbing; male in custody
One person has been critically injured after being stabbed at a motel in Whitby on Thursday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to Motel 6 at 165 Consumers Drive, near Brock Street and Highway 401, for a stabbing.
A victim has been taken to a trauma centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition, police said.
They added that one male is in custody.
No other details about the incident have been released.