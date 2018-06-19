

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people have been rushed to hospital following a serious collision in Vaughan early this morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 at around 6 a.m.

Police told CP24 that three people were transported to hospital from the scene and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The age and gender of the victims have not been released.

Highway 7 is closed from Marycroft to Islington avenues and Pine Valley Drive is also shut down from Embassy to Stradra drives.

The Major Collision Unit has been called in to investigate and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.