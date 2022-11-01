A 64-year-old man has died following a seven-vehicle crash near Oshawa Tuesday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial police, the incident occurred near Highway 401 and Holt Road in Durham Region.

Investigators say six other people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fatal crash: Seven vehicle collision wb #Hwy401/Holt Rd. One man pronounced deceased - 64 year old from Pickering, 6 others taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reopening expected by 1pm. #TorontoOPP investigating #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/9kfO2JaLjh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 1, 2022

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

Investigators warn of heavy congestion in both Bowmanville and Oshawa as a result. Roads are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.