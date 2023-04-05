One person dead after being hit by falling tree in Markham
A police tape is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2023 8:17PM EDT
One person has died after being struck by a falling tree in Markham, Ont. Wednesday evening.
York Regional Police say the incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Highway 48.
Officials say that a tree fell on someone’s property and struck an adult male.
They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Most of Ontario was under a storm, rain or tornado warning on Wednesday. More than 120,000 people were without power as a result of high winds and freezing rain.
Officials have not yet said if the tree was knocked down as a result of the storm.