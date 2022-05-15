One person dead after being pulled from water in Brampton
Published Sunday, May 15, 2022 5:57PM EDT
One person is dead after being pulled from the water in Brampton Sunday afternoon.
Peel police said they responded to a medical call in the area of Creditview Road and Steeles Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
A male was located in the water and was pronounced dead.
Police have not released further details about the incident, and the circumstances are not immediately known.