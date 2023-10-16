One person has died after being struck by a dump truck in midtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road at around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Toronto police said a person who was reportedly riding a mobility scooter was struck at the intersection.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal incident.