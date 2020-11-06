One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Allen Road Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the expressway near Lawrence Avenue West at around 7:19 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian reportedly stepped out onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

All northbound lanes of Allen Road are closed between Eglinton Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue West while police investigate the incident.