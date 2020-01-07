

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call about a pedestrian being struck on the highway at around 7:15 p.m.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Hurontario Street, OPP said.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Paramedic Services said. It was not clear why he was walking on the highway.

Another male was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are blocked at Mavis Road because of the fatal incident, the Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet.