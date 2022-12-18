One person is dead after a fire engulfed a camper van that was parked outside a grocery store in North York Sunday night.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) say they were called to 1400 Victoria Park Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 6 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

When TPS and Toronto Fire arrived, they found a camper van engulfed in flames and after crews extinguished the fire, officers located a deceased person inside.

Police say they are actively investigating the incident, however they have not released any further information about the victim or the suspected cause of the fire.

TPS is asking anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the fire to contact police.