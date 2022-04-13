One person is dead after a collision between a vehicle and a school bus in Mapleton Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened on Side Road 21 near the 14 Line just outside Alma, Ont. around 3:30 p.m.

OPP told CTV News Kitchener that a dozen school-aged children were on board the bus at the time of the incident.

“Luckily, no one in the school bus was seriously injured,” said OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham.

However, the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Cunningham said.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.