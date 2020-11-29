Peel Regional Police say that one person has died in hospital following a collision in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive at approximately 1:39 p.m., according to police, and involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle.

Peel Paramedics say they transported the person to hospital with vital signs absent.

The individual was later pronounced dead, police say. It is not known at this time if the victim was the motorcyclist or the driver of the other vehicle.

Mavis Road is closed from Derry Road to Highway 401 as a result of the collision.

This is a developing story. More to come.