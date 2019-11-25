One person dead after collision in Whitby
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 10:47PM EST
One person is dead following a serious collision in Whitby Monday night.
It happened at Cochrane and Dundas streets at around 9:30 p.m. Durham police said.
Police said that one male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A short time later police said that one person had died as a result of the crash.
There is no word so far on how the crash occurred.
The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours as police investigate.