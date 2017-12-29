

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person is dead after a crash in Caledon on Friday afternoon.

The collision took place in the area of Chingcousy and Old School roads at around 4 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involving a Honda sedan and a sport utility vehicle was caused by a failure to stop.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Paramedics said.

Emergency workers also said two people were taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and five other patients were taken to local hospital with unknown injuries following the crash.

Officers said the victims with critical injuries were in the Honda sedan and those in the SUV suffered less serious injuries.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.