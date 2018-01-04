One person dead after crash in rural Milton: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 12:31PM EST
One person is dead after two vehicles collided in a rural area of Milton on Thursday morning, Halton Regional Police say.
A staff sergeant says police were called to 25 Side Road and Fifth Line in Milton at about 8:49 a.m. for a report of a collision.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Reports from the scene indicated the vehicles involved were a minivan and a utility truck.
A nearby hydro pole was damaged in the collision.