

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person is dead after two vehicles collided in a rural area of Milton on Thursday morning, Halton Regional Police say.

A staff sergeant says police were called to 25 Side Road and Fifth Line in Milton at about 8:49 a.m. for a report of a collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Reports from the scene indicated the vehicles involved were a minivan and a utility truck.

A nearby hydro pole was damaged in the collision.