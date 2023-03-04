One person dead after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Port Union Road.
According to investigators, a driver entered a snow-covered lane of the highway and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.
“As the vehicle rolled, it was struck by two other vehicles before coming to a rest in the middle lane of three lanes,” OPP said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon.
Police say the 47-year-old driver of the vehicle that rolled over was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
No other injuries were reported.
A fourth vehicle struck a barrier in the area trying to avoid the collision, police say.
All eastbound traffic in the express lanes was forced into the collector lanes at Meadowvale Road as a result of the investigation.
Roads are expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.