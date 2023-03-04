One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Port Union Road.

According to investigators, a driver entered a snow-covered lane of the highway and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

“As the vehicle rolled, it was struck by two other vehicles before coming to a rest in the middle lane of three lanes,” OPP said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 47-year-old driver of the vehicle that rolled over was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

A fourth vehicle struck a barrier in the area trying to avoid the collision, police say.

All eastbound traffic in the express lanes was forced into the collector lanes at Meadowvale Road as a result of the investigation.

Roads are expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.