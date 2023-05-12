A man is dead after a daylight stabbing outside a harm reduction facility in downtown Toronto.

It happened just before 2 p.m. near Victoria and Dundas streets, which is just east of Yonge-Dundas Square.

A police source tells CP24 that two individuals were involved in some sort of altercation outside an entrance to the Works at 277 Victoria Street when the stabbing took place.

The facility provides a variety of services to reduce drug-related harm for people, including supervised injection.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

Police say that they have received varying descriptions of the possible suspect so far and are currently on scene investigating.

More to come...