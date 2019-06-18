

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Etobicoke.

The vehicles collided at North Queen Street and The Queensway at around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not provided the age or gender of the person who died.

Roads in the area have been closed as police investigate the deadly crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.