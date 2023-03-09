One person is dead after falling into a hole at a construction site in downtown Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto Fire said they were called to 120 Church Street, south of Richmond Street East, just after 5 p.m. for a rescue.

A person had reportedly fallen into a hole believed to be four storeys deep, Toronto Fire said.

When crews arrived, the person was found without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Toronto Fire said rescue efforts have turned into a recovery mission.

The circumstances that led to the fall are unknown.