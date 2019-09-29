

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 20-year-old driver is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

The collision occurred on the ramp from Warden Avenue to the westbound collector lanes of the highway at around 3 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the driver was unable to negotiate the curve in the road and their vehicle ended up in a grass ditch.

The driver was ejected at some point. They were pronounced dead on scene.

OPP say that subsequent investigation has revealed that the driver held a G1 driver’s licence, which ordinarily would have prevented them from being on the roads between midnight and 5 a.m.

The ramp was closed while police conducted a full investigation at the scene but reopened at around 8 a.m.