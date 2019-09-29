One person dead after fatal crash on Highway 401
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 10:26AM EDT
A 20-year-old driver is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
The collision occurred on the ramp from Warden Avenue to the westbound collector lanes of the highway at around 3 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the driver was unable to negotiate the curve in the road and their vehicle ended up in a grass ditch.
The driver was ejected at some point. They were pronounced dead on scene.
OPP say that subsequent investigation has revealed that the driver held a G1 driver’s licence, which ordinarily would have prevented them from being on the roads between midnight and 5 a.m.
The ramp was closed while police conducted a full investigation at the scene but reopened at around 8 a.m.