Police in Halton Region say one person is dead after a fire broke out at an Oakville apartment building.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in a unit on the 11th floor of the complex on Queen Mary Drive, near Lakeshore Road West and Kerr Street, on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Halton Regional Police Service said a male was transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Images from the scene show one of the apartment building’s unit windows burnt out and shattered.

Several storeys below, police tape can be seen surrounding a number of items strewn around on the ground outside the complex.

Police said the fire was contained to a single unit and that they are not aware of any other injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A media relations officer is expected to attend the scene later this morning.

Police on scene at 199 Queen Mary Drive in Oakville for fire investigation. One male was transported to hospital but tragically has been passed away.

Fire was contained to a single unit on the 11th floor of the building.

Media Relations Officer is on scene for media. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 5, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.