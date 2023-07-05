One person dead after fire at Oakville apartment building
An investigation is underway after a fire in Oakville, Ont. left a man dead on July 5, 2023.
Police in Halton Region say one person is dead after a fire broke out at an Oakville apartment building.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in a unit on the 11th floor of the complex on Queen Mary Drive, near Lakeshore Road West and Kerr Street, on Wednesday morning, police said.
The Halton Regional Police Service said a male was transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Images from the scene show one of the apartment building’s unit windows burnt out and shattered.
Several storeys below, police tape can be seen surrounding a number of items strewn around on the ground outside the complex.
Police said the fire was contained to a single unit and that they are not aware of any other injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
A media relations officer is expected to attend the scene later this morning.
