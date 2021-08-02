One person has died after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Parkdale Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the area of Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West, east of Lansdowne Avenue, just before 3 p.m.

Crews were met with heavy smoke on the balcony when they arrived at the scene.

Toronto Fire said one person was rescued from the scene with severe burns.

Paramedics said the victim was later pronounced dead.

The fire has been extinguished. Crews are now ventilating the building.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

This is the second fatal fire in the city on Monday. Earlier, crews responded to a fire at a motel in Scarborough.

A man in his 40s was removed from a locked room, and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.