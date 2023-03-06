One person dead after fire in Oshawa residential neighbourhood
Police tape. (Credit:Pexels)
Published Monday, March 6, 2023 11:03AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2023 11:04AM EST
One person is dead after a fire in Oshawa on Monday morning.
The blaze first broke out an address on Court Street near Olive Avenue and Simcoe Street just before 10 a.m.
Oshawa Fire Services says that assistance has been requested from Durham police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
No further details have been released.
