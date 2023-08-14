One person dead after fire in west end
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Monday, August 14, 2023 8:11PM EDT
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
Police say that crews responded to reports of a fire near Keele Street and York Road, north of Eglinton West, around 7:30 p.m.
Paramedics said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Little other information has been provided by officials thus far, but police say that roads in the area are closed as a result of the investigation.