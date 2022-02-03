One person has been pronounced dead following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the busy highway, near Royal York Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Toronto police said a transport truck collided with another vehicle. One person has since been pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.

No other injuries have been reported.

All westbound lanes of the expressway are currently closed from South Kingsway to Islington Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to contact Traffic Services.