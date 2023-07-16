One person dead after Gondola crash at Quebec's Mont-Tremblant resort
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 16, 2023 3:15PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 16, 2023 4:27PM EDT
Quebec provincial police say one person has died and another is critically injured after they were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort.
Police say the crash occurred shortly before noon after a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola.
They say the other passenger has been transferred to a Montreal-area hospital and their life remains in danger.
The Mont-Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the incident, saying the situation was evolving.
More coming.