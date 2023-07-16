

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police say one person has died and another is critically injured after they were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort.

Police say the crash occurred shortly before noon after a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola.

They say the other passenger has been transferred to a Montreal-area hospital and their life remains in danger.

The Mont-Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the incident, saying the situation was evolving.

More coming.