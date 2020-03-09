One person dead after Hamilton collision
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 3:57PM EDT
One person has been pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle collision near the Hamilton airport.
It happened Monday afternoon on Highway 6 between Book Road East and Butter Road East, Ontario Provincial Police said.
At least two vehicles were involved in the collision and a third vehicle – a transport truck – may have been involved as well, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post to Twitter.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.
The highway is currently closed between Book and Butter roads as police investigate.