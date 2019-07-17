One person dead after head-on collision in Hamilton
Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 6 on July 17, 2019. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:49PM EDT
One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision in Hamilton
It happened on Highway 6, near 12th Concession Wednesday evening, Ontario Provincial Police said.
It's not clear whether any other vehicles were involved.
Highway 6 is closed both ways in the area as a collision reconstruction team investigates the deadly crash.