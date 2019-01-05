

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 12 near Orillia early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that a vehicle was headed northbound on the highway near Sideroad 15 at around 2:30 a.m. when it crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

He has since been identified as 38-year-old Michael King, of Brechin.

Police say that the driver of the southbound vehicle sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre via ambulance.

OPP say that Highway 12 has been closed while investigators “measure, document and gather evidence” at the scene.