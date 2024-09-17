One person dead after highrise fire in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2024 9:54PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:28PM EDT
One person is dead after a fire broke out at a highrise in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to 3131 Bridletowne Circle, in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Toronto police said there were reports of windows breaking and debris falling from the building.
Firefighters later located one person inside a unit on the ninth floor.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene while a second individual was transported to a local hopital with minor injuries.
The fire has been knocked down, Toronto Fire Services said. The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.