One person is dead after a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.

York Regional Police said the industrial accident happened at a business on Highway 48 north of Cherry Street before 1 p.m.

An employee of a towing business was struck by a tow truck, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said the Ministry of Labour had been notified.