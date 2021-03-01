One person has died following a house fire outside of Peterborough.

Emergency crews were called to a residential fire on Crystal Springs Drive in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Two people who were inside the home managed to get out.

However crews found a body when they searched the home.

The person has not been identified and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the deadly fire.