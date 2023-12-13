One person has died and another is in hospital following a rollover in St. Catharines late Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 406, near St David's Road, at around 9:42 p.m.

The 52-year-old driver from Niagara Falls was pronounced dead while a 28-year-old passenger from St. Catharines was transported to hospital. OPP did not say how severe the passenger’s injuries were.

Burlington OPP are investigating the collision and are asking any possible witnesses to contact investigators.

The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation, but has since reopened.