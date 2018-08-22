

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One woman is dead and a man has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a house explosion in Kitchener.

According to Kitchener Fire Chief Jon Rehill, the explosion “completely leveled” a home on Sprucedale Crescent at around 8:10 a.m. and also caused “significant damage” to two residences on either side of the blast site and minor damage to a home behind the blast site.

He said that while there is “no threat” to neighbouring residences at this point, flames are still present beneath some of the rubble, preventing investigators from accessing the site for now.

About 32 firefighters remain at the scene battling the blaze, he said.

Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal have also been called in and are currently en route to the scene.

“We will remain on scene to continue fighting the fire and will assist with ongoing investigations,” Rehill said. “This is an active situation.”

Victims found in backyard

Both victims in the explosion were found in the backyard area of the home amid the rubble.

A dog was also found deceased at the scene.

While there were initially reports that there may have been additional people inside the home; officials now say that they believe they have everyone accounted for.

The cause of the explosion, meanwhile, remains unclear.

“We are currently undergoing a death investigation as we would in any circumstance where someone has died. It is premature to call it anything more than a death investigation at this point,” Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk of the Waterloo Regional Police Service told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday morning. “We haven’t been able to get to the scene for obvious reasons, it is still unsafe to do so, and the coroner has yet to arrive to examine the deceased person. At this point it is simply an investigation and we are somewhat hampered by the fact that we can’t actually get to the scene to do any sort of investigation other than peripheral.”

Chalk said that police have not had any previously dealings with the residence where the explosion occurred.

He said that for now “all options” remain open with regards to what exactly transpired, though.

“There could be a number of reasons for it. Some of them would be criminal and some of them would not be.

Rehill said that a number of homes have been evacuated in the wake of the explosion and natural gas and hydro have been shut off to all properties along the street.

He said that there is currently no timeline for when residents of those properties will be allowed to return home.