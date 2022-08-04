A person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Stouffville overnight, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the OPP responded to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on Highway 404 between exit 37 Stouffville Road/County Road 14 and exit 41 Bloomington Road/County Road 40.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that a vehicle reportedly drove into the back of a vehicle that was stopped on the highway.

One person was pronounced deceased, Schmidt said.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

The highway reopened at around 7:30 a.m.