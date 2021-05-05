Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax.

It happened in the area of Rossland Road and Kerrison Drive just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Salem Road from Rossland to Kerrison is now closed as officers conduct a collision investigation.

The cause of the crash is unclear and police can’t say if there are any other injuries.

No other information about the deceased person was released by police.