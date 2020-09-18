One person dead after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Pickering, WB collector lanes are closed
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 18, 2020 12:40PM EDT
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Pickering.
It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road at around 11 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say that all westbound collectors are currently closed at Whites Road as a result.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.