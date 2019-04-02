

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision in Niagara Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW between Lyons Creek Road and Sodom Road at around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“The circumstances around this crash are still under investigation,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

He said it’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating the deadly rollover.

One right lane of the highway remains closed as police investigate.