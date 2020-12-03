One person has died following a collision on Lakeshore Road in Oakville.

It happened at around 2:16 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near Burgundy Drive.

Images from the scene showed a smashed gate in front of a property and a red vehicle with severe front-end damage in the roadway.

Paramedics, firefighters and police all attended the scene.

Halton police have released few details about the collision so far.

A collision reconstruction unit is currently investigating the fatal crash.

Lakeshore Road has been closed between Bel Air Drive and Chartwell Road as police investigate.