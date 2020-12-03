One person dead after Oakville collision
The scene of a fatal collision on Lakeshore Road in Oakville is pictured Thursday December 3, 2020.
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 4:43PM EST
One person has died following a collision on Lakeshore Road in Oakville.
It happened at around 2:16 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near Burgundy Drive.
Images from the scene showed a smashed gate in front of a property and a red vehicle with severe front-end damage in the roadway.
Paramedics, firefighters and police all attended the scene.
Halton police have released few details about the collision so far.
A collision reconstruction unit is currently investigating the fatal crash.
Lakeshore Road has been closed between Bel Air Drive and Chartwell Road as police investigate.