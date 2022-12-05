One person dead after Oshawa collision
The scene of a fatal collision in Oshawa is pictured near Columbus Road and Simcoe Street Monday, December 5, 2022.
Share:
Published Monday, December 5, 2022 3:50PM EST
One person has been pronounced dead following a serious collision in Oshawa.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Durham Regional Police said they were at the scene of a serious collision at Columbus Road and Simcoe Street and urged people to avoid the area.
At around 3:20 p.m., police confirmed one driver had been pronounced dead.
Investigators remain at the scene of the fatal collision.
Images from the scene showed a badly damaged car and a white cube van on the road, with debris scattered across the roadway.
No other details have been released so far.