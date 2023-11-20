One person dead after overnight Hwy. 407 rollover in Vaughan
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, November 20, 2023 3:49PM EST
One person has died and two other people have serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 407 overnight.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it occurred near Highway 27.
One person was pronounced dead while two other occupants from the vehicle sustained serious injuries, OPP said.
Police said they are investigating but did not provide any further details about the incident.