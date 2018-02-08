

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has died after a Via Rail passenger train collided with a vehicle east of Kitchener.

The collision happened at an unguarded rail crossing on Wurster Place, a dead-end street south of Kramp Road, near Breslau, Ont.

A Via Rail spokesperson said the train had 54 passengers on-board and was en route from Toronto to London, Ont. at the time of the collision.

“No passengers or employees were reported injured on board. We are currently working with local authorities in their investigation,” Via Rail Spokesperson Mariam Diaby said.

Waterloo Regional Police confirmed that one person died in the collision. It’s not yet clear whether anyone else was injured.

Police are investigating the fatal collision.