One person dead after Richmond Hill collision
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:06PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:33PM EDT
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill.
It happened at Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street shortly before 9:30 p.m., York Regional Police said
The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.
Police initially said that three vehicles were involved, but later said only two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The southbound lanes of Bayview Avenue have been closed in the area as police investigate.