

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill.

It happened at Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street shortly before 9:30 p.m., York Regional Police said

The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.

Police initially said that three vehicles were involved, but later said only two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The southbound lanes of Bayview Avenue have been closed in the area as police investigate.