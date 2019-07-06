

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a Sea Doo collision in Lake Ontario on Saturday morning.

The Toronto Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the shoreline of Lake Ontario near Marine Parade Drive in the city’s Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood after receiving calls about two Sea Doos that were involved in a collision.

Police say that the two operators of the Sea Doos were pulled from Lake Ontario by members of the Marine Unit and transferred into the care of paramedics.

Paramedics initially said that one of the individuals, an adult male, sustained critical injuries. Police, however, later confirmed that the individual was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say that the circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.