One person is dead and three others are injured following a collision near Guelph Sunday evening.

#WellingtonOPP are investigating a fatal collision involving two motor vehicles at Wellington Road 32 and Fife Road @GuelphEramosa. Pls avoid the area and do NOT go around road closure barricades. Roads to remain closed for some time. Updates will be provided at a later time ^JU pic.twitter.com/jB6vfcWaAW — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 17, 2022

Wellington County OPP say that at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Fife Road, outside of Guelph.

One person who was in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to a trauma centre with varying injuries, police say.

The driver of the pickup truck was assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown at this time.

Police say that Wellington Road 32 will be closed from Wellington Road 124 to Paisley Road and Fife Road will be closed from Township Road One to Whitelaw Road for several hours while Wellington County OPP continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.