

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A person is dead after a shooting incident in a residential area of Brampton early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to Kingsview Boulevard and Brenda Avenue, off McMurchy Avenue South, at 12:27 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

The age and the gender of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205